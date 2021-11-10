 Skip to main content
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

