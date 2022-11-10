For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
