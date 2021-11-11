 Skip to main content
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

