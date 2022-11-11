Mooresville's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
