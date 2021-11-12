Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
