For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…