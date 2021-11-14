 Skip to main content
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

