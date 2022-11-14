Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.