Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

