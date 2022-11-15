Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.