Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

