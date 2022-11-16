 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

