Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecast…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a c…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Ex…