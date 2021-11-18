 Skip to main content
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

