Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.