Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville