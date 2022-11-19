For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
