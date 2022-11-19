Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.