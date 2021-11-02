Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
