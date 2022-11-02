 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio