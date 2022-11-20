 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

