Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. You may…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today'…