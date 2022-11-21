 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

