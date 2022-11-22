 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

