Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

