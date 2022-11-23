 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

