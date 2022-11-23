Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
