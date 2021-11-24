 Skip to main content
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Local Weather

