Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

