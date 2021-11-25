Mooresville's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow …
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…