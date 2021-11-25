 Skip to main content
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

