Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.