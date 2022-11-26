Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's condi…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forec…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temp…