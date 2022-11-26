 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

