This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
