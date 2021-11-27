 Skip to main content
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

