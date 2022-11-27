Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.