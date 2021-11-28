This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Exp…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be c…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …