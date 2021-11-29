 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

