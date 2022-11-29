Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.