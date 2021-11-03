Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.