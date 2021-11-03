This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
