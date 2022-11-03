 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

