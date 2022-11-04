 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

