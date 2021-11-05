 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

