Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Period…