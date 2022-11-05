 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

