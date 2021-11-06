Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.