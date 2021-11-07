 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics