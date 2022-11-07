 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

