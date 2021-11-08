This evening in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
