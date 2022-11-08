Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
