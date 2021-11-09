Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
