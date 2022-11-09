Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
