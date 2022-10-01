Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.