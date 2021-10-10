 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

Mooresville's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics