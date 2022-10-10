Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
