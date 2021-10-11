 Skip to main content
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

