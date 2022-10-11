 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

